Kansas softball fell 9-1 to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in the final game of its weekend series. An RBI from junior shortstop Haleigh Harper helped Kansas score its first run of the series against the Sooners.
Kansas held Oklahoma scoreless through the first three innings, the first time that has happened since Oklahoma’s only loss of the season against Texas. Two clutch defensive plays from Harper and junior third baseman Madison Hirsch kept the Sooners scoreless after leaving two runners stranded.
In the fourth inning, Oklahoma opened up its offense as redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam hit an RBI single to left field. Redshirt senior third baseman Jana Johns hit a two-out RBI triple to score two runs and give the Sooners a 3-0 lead.
Oklahoma continued its scoring in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to left field from redshirt senior designated hitter Jocelyn Alo and a two-run home run from sophomore second baseman Tiare Jennings. The score was 6-0 after the Sooners recorded six hits in the fifth inning.
In the sixth inning, the Sooners extended their lead to 7-0 after redshirt senior right fielder Taylon Snow reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring freshman first baseman Hannah Coor. Kansas scored in the sixth inning from Harper’s single into left field, cutting the deficit to 7-1 and prolonging the game into the seventh inning.
In the seventh, sophomore left fielder Alyssa Brito rocked a home run out to center field which pushed the score to 9-1. Kansas didn’t score in the seventh and 9-1 proved to be the final score.
Sophomore Oklahoma pitcher Nicole May improved her undefeated record starting on the mound to 12-0, adding three strikeouts in this game. The Sooners improved to a league-leading 45-1 with a win against a Big 12 Conference opponent.
Kansas finishes its season with a road series against the Iowa State Cyclones starting on Friday. First pitch is at 4 p.m. at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa.