5,110 days later, the Kansas Jayhawks are playing in their first bowl game since the 2008 Insight Bowl. Looking back at the 42-21 victory over the Minnesota Gophers that was followed by over a decade of losing records for Kansas, head coach Lance Leipold’s squad looks to give the Jayhawk-faithful a sense of déjà vu with the program’s return to the bowl stage in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Kicking off in Memphis, Tennessee, The 6-6 Jayhawks take on head coach Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks of the same record, a matchup that hasn’t been seen in over a century. With only two prior meetings, Kansas last faced the Razorbacks in its 1906 win over the Hogs, 37-5.
Of course, you can’t talk about the Razorbacks without mentioning the obvious in red-shirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson’s season performance. The reigning Outback Bowl MVP from the Hogs’ previous bowl game appearance last year, Jefferson shined on the field in 2022. In 10 games, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions off 2,361 passing yards put himself as a key asset to the Razorbacks—not to mention the additional seven touchdowns on 510 rushing yards. Up against Jayhawk junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was one of the early-season MVP candidates for Kansas before missing four games due to a shoulder injury, the Liberty Bowl could very well result in a shootout between two talented quarterbacks that can flat out throw the ball.
One thing’s for certain in this year’s Liberty Bowl– Expect a high-scoring contest. Offense is easily the biggest story in the game, with the Jayhawks and Razorbacks both averaging over 30 points per game (34.2 and 30.7, respectively), while the Razorbacks rank in the top 10 for rushing offense, averaging 223.4 rushing yards per game.
The stellar rush game includes a playmaker in sophomore runningback Raheim Sanders. For the Hogs, Sanders rushed for 1,426 yards with ten touchdowns on the season. For a team that has struggled to stop the run, Sanders will be a nightmare for a Jayhawks defense that’s ranked 114th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 193.7 yards per game.
Overall, if Kansas wants to stand a chance in Memphis, The Jayhawks will need to stop the run– There’s no getting around it. Kansas is 0-5 on the season when allowing at least 230 rushing yards, and the Hogs are a team that will run all over you if you let them.
Arkansas’ defense has similar woes, and not just through the run. In addition to the Hogs allowing 179.8 rushing yards per game, they’ve struggled heavily to limit any attacks through the air, allowing 273.9 passing yards per game. For what’s already been a struggling defense, Arkansas has already taken multiple hits after the season concluded, with 25 players entering the transfer portal and will now be without two star tacklers in senior linebacker Bumper Pool and junior linebacker Drew Sanders for the Liberty Bowl. Pool, who finished the season with 92 total tackles for the Hogs, underwent hip surgery after the final game of the regular season, while Sanders is opting out of the contest after declaring for the NFL Draft. Leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks with 10, Sanders also ranked third in the SEC for total tackles with 103.
A depleted Razorback roster definitely plays into the Jayhawks’ favor at the end of the day, and this fact is a solid accompaniment to the bright spots that Kansas has on its own end heading into the game, including players like sophomore running back Devin Neal and his 1,061 rushing yards this season.
Perhaps Christmas will come just a few days late for the Jayhawks as they look to bring the Bell Trophy home to Lawrence. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on ESPN.