Kansas volleyball is coming off a solid home series against No. 11 Kansas State, with the Jayhawks and Wildcats splitting the series 1-1.
The reason Kansas was able to come away with a dominant win and a narrow five-set loss was graduate transfer outside hitter Jenny Mosser.
Mosser was an unstoppable force in the first match of the Sunflower Showdown last weekend, and her stat line proved it. Mosser played in all four sets, putting up 10 kills and a hitting percentage of .214, with only four attack errors.
She did more than just hit, too, adding a team-high six digs.
The Jayhawks managed to not only come out with a win against the No. 11 team in the nation, but were able to put Kansas State away in just four sets. The addition of Mosser — one of only seven upperclassmen on Kansas' roster — back into the lineup showed an immediate surge of energy.
The Lakeville, Minnesota, native was set out to prove what she could do for Kansas, and played even better in the second match against Kansas State.
Mosser filled the stat sheet Friday, leading the team in kills, service aces and blocked shots. She finished with a team-high 21 kills, along with six service aces and two blocked shots.
Kansas now sits at a record of 2-8 on the season, as the Jayhawks sit at ninth in the Big 12 standings. With the return of Mosser, the Jayhawks could see their record improve before the end of the shortened season if she can continue to be a key contributor for this young team.
The team, with seven true freshmen and one redshirt freshman, needs veteran leadership if they want to win in big matches against the teams like Kansas State. Mosser proved this last week she can be the catalyst for keeping Kansas in these high-profile matches.
Look for Jenny Mosser and the Jayhawks as they go to battle with the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa, Nov. 13-14. The first match is slated for 6:30 p.m.