The Kansas women's golf team finished up the Golfweek Red Sky Classic on Wednesday with a final score of 18-over (594) and a tie for 10th place. One of the few bright spots on the tournament was senior Pear Pooratanaopa who also tied for 10th place.
Pooratanaopa started her tournament off with a two-over 74 leaving her in a tie for 17th place heading into the final day, according to KU Athletics. The senior from Thailand was not ready to throw in the towel and came ready to play on the final day.
Pooratanaopa shot a three-under 69 on the final day to finish at one-under (143) in a tie for 10th place, five strokes back of winner Anna Cathrine Krekling of Denver University.
The next best finisher for the Jayhawks was super-senior Sara Tadokoro, who finished just outside the top 10. Tadokoro shot an opening-round three-under 69 and was primed to make a push on the final day.
Unfortunately, unlike fellow teammate Pooratanaopa, Tadokoro was not able to follow up her brilliant first round. Tadokoro only shot a three-over 75, dropping her into a tie for 13th with a final score of even-par (144).
The last top 50 finisher for the Jayhawks was senior Lauren Heinlein, who started her tournament with a rough three-over 75. Heinlein improved by a stroke on the final day, finishing with a score of five-over (149) and a tie for 42nd.
The tournament was originally supposed to be three rounds and 54 holes, but issues with weather delays and subsequent darkness forced the tournament to be cut short. The tournament only ended up being two rounds and 36 holes long due to weather conditions.
The weather cutting the tournament short might have negatively impacted the Jayhawks as they were climbing up the leaderboard in the second round. Kansas had a brutal first-round, shooting a 12-over (300) and leaving them in a tie for 19th.
KU was able to turn it around on the final day shooting only six over (294). The Jayhawks finished the tournament with a final score of 18-over (594), jumping up nine spots on the leaderboard and finishing tied for 10th out of the 20 team field. Kansas finished 24 strokes behind winners East Tennessee who shot a final score of six-under (570).
The Kansas women’s golf team will compete again on Oct. 8th at the Don Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, Colorado.