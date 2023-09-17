After coming into the game as 28-point favorites, Kansas narrowly escaped Reno with a 31-24 win against Nevada.
A big contribution to this less-than-expected outcome was the Jayhawks’ lack of discipline on both sides of the ball, as they racked up seven penalties for 53 yards in the close win.
After an efficiently impressive opening drive, the penalties began to pile up quickly for Kansas. Two penalties in the second drive of the game cost the Jayhawks 15 yards which forced them to punt on 4th-and-35.
“We found a way,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We did not play our sharpest, we had too many penalties… but I’m proud of our team for persevering and finding a way.”
A facemask penalty on Nevada’s second drive of the game gave the Wolf Pack their first chance to score as they were pushed into field goal range, keeping the game close early on.
Leipold recognized the sloppy play that these penalties showcased. “Up front, I think they were playing very aggressively, and we weren’t moving our feet like we should,” he said.
Directly contributing to Nevada’s first touchdown of the game late in the first half was a rarely-seen defensive holding call on a defensive lineman, which cost the Jayhawks 20 yards.
“We get a defensive holding call in the defensive line, I mean I can count in my career how many times a team I’ve coached has had one of those,” Leipold said. “Just one of those [in a season] that’s like a solar eclipse. You don’t get a lot of those.”
As the Jayhawks limped into the second half, penalties continued to play a big role in keeping the game uncomfortably close. Fumbles, injuries and penalties eviscerated any momentum that Kansas held, making it difficult to pull away.
“What really helped us is when we went tempo and we got them on their heels,” Leipold noted, which didn’t happen often early in the first half due to sloppy penalties. Because of a costly defensive pass interference call on junior cornerback Mello Dotson, Nevada moved from its own 39-yard line to the Kansas eight, where the Wolf Pack scored two plays later to tie the game at 17.
After a two-play, 75-yard touchdown drive completed entirely by junior running back Devin Neal, the Jayhawks reclaimed a seven-point lead.
“We had some guys who played pretty decent, but it was just those other self-inflicting things that we gotta be better at,” Leipold said.
Another self-inflicted wound came about when an offside penalty on redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Austin Booker came on fourth-and-one to allow the Wolf Pack to extend their drive. Nevada was later able to score on this drive to tie the game once again.
After the drive, the Jayhawks were finally able to calm down and ice out the game with a touchdown and two quick stops. But this lucky result did not come before a pile of mistakes from both sides of the ball.
“I feel very fortunate to come away with a win, it was tough,” Leipold said. “This group found a way, and maybe not to expectations, but it sure feels a lot better than talking about what got away from us.”
Senior safety Kenny Logan also chimed in on the mistake-riddled win, acknowledging that there are things that Kansas needs to build on going into its conference opener against BYU next Saturday.
“We just gotta get back to doing the small things, paying attention to our keys,” Logan said. “Those are little things that we’re gonna build on and make sure we clean up for the next week.”