Pitching led the way for Kansas baseball's 4-0 win over Wichita State in Wednesday's home opener at Hoglund Ballpark.
Junior lefthander Ethan Bradford got the home opener nod for Kansas (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Wednesday for his second start of the season. Coming off a loss in which he allowed three earned runs in only two innings pitched, the Lawrence native and Nebraska transfer did nothing short of bounce back in his hometown appearance. Bradford, earning the win on the day, pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with four punchouts while only surrendering two hits and one walk.
A quiet first inning didn’t seem to place any bad omens on the Jayhawks, as the bottom of the second inning saw the Jayhawks sending eight batters to the plate to grab an early lead. Senior first baseman Cole Elvis led off the bottom half of the inning, finding the gap in right-center for a double, and Shockers junior starter Cameron Bye didn’t do himself any favors with a hit-by pitch on redshirt junior shortstop Collier Cranford to put two Jayhawk runners on.
Bye, credited with the loss on the day, went four innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits while tallying four strikeouts and two walks.
With Kansas threatening early in the game, redshirt sophomore Jake English needed just one swing of the bat to set the tone for the remainder of the game as he sent a blast to left field, putting the Jayhawks ahead 3-0 in the second with his fourth home run of the season. The home run was English’s second big play of the inning after gunning down Shocker sophomore first baseman Mauricio Millan’s attempt to steal second to end the top half.
Of Bradford’s two allowed hits on the day, one came from an infield single that ricocheted off his hand, while the second had the potential to be much more damaging to the Jayhawks, allowing a two-out double to junior centerfielder Kyte McDonald in the third– Nonetheless, Bradford escaped the inning to keep the Shockers scoreless.
With Bradford recording a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth, the starter received extra run support from junior designated hitter Janson Reeder’s second home run of the season being sent to rightfield, just barely missing a bounce off the scoreboard.
The following innings remained quiet for both sides, but Wichita State nearly had the cards fall in its favor in the top of the eighth against Jayhawk junior lefty Stone Hewlett.
Hewlett, one of the lone veteran Jayhawks on a team highlighted by transfers, surrendered a leadoff walk before allowing back-to-back singles later in the inning to load the bases with only one out. As Shocker junior third baseman Garrett Pennington came to the plate, a swing of the bat could have made it a brand new ballgame or even tie things at four a piece – but the Big 12 Conference-leading defense had other plans, backing up Hewlett to escape the jam as Pennington hit into an inning-ending double play.
The close call in the top half of the eighth provided extra motivation for more Jayhawk run support, but Kansas wasn’t able to tally any additional insurance runs in the eighth despite having runners in scoring position. Nonetheless, Hewlett’s strikeout to start the ninth and junior righty Kolby Dougan coming in to finish the job locked down the win as a popout from redshirt freshman catcher Alex Birge ended the game.
Hewlett exited the game with 2.1 innings under his belt while allowing two hits and recording four strikeouts.
Next up, Kansas will participate in the First Pitch Invitational at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. against Western Carolina.