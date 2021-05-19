Kansas baseball were led to a series win over rival Kansas State this weekend behind some incredible pitching. In the first two games of the series Kansas shut out Kansas State, in both games, and even had the mercy rule put in place against the Wildcats in the second.
Due to inclement weather on Friday, both teams decided to make the first two games of the series a doubleheader to avoid Lawrence’s thunderstorm filled weekend. Kansas jumped on this opportunity and did not allow a single run to score in Hoglund Ballpark Friday.
Redshirt junior right-hander, Cole Larsen got back to his beginning of season form in the first game of the series with his start. Larsen pitched 8.0 innings of shutout baseball, and only allowed four hits the entire game. He struck out five in the process, dominating K-State on the mound.
At the start of Big 12 play, Larsen was considered to be one of the best pitchers in the conference. For a period of time, he was leading the Big 12 in strikeouts and pitched many winning efforts for the Jayhawks in the process.
In his last few starts, that had not been the case. However with Larsen dialed in, he is a very dangerous pitcher to start against any day, being known for his strikeout reputation.
For the ninth, redshirt senior closer, Jonah Ulane came in and finished business getting the save. The Jayhawks won the first game 2-0 and carried their momentum into the second game of the doubleheader.
In the second game of the series, the Jayhawks dominated the Wildcats for a 10-0 victory that ended in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.
It was redshirt sophomore left-hander, Eli Davis that got the start and he delivered a no-hitter for the Jayhawks. In seven innings pitched, he walked two and struck out four with no hits allowed.
This amazing performance was so impressive, the Big 12 noticed and named Davis Big 12 pitcher of the week, which was announced Monday.
This no-hitter is especially impressive because of how Davis was coming off of his worst performance of the season last week against Oklahoma State. The lefty was pulled after only one out, because he was getting blown up from the jump allowing six earned runs and walking three.
Kansas’ bats also did their job by delivering ten runs by the seventh inning. Everyone was on fire with six different players earning RBIs, but redshirt sophomore utility man, Dylan Ditzenberger led the way with three RBIs of his own.
In the first inning Kansas came out swinging, putting up six runs to start the game 6-0. They never looked back after that and put up four more over the next six innings.
This offensive bombardment came against one of the best pitchers in the Big 12, Kansas State’s senior right-hander, Kasey Ford. To that point, Ford had not allowed more than four earned runs in a game and had several appearances where he did not allow a single run.
The dominance that Kansas showed on both sides of the ball against K-State could not have come at a better time. With the season about to wrap up, some of the biggest opponents of the year are coming up for Kansas.
To end the year, KU will have a rematch against Missouri on May 18 in Columbus, and a final three game-series against No. 8 Texas Tech starting May 20. It is going to be a tough stretch, but if Kansas can get the wins, the Jayhawks could go past the Big 12 tournament and possibly earn a bid for the NCAA tournament.
Only time will tell, but this Kansas team seems to be locked in on both sides of the ball and that is dangerous for the rest of the Big 12.