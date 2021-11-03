Kansas basketball players told Kansan Sports on Tuesday that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win – they are not concerned with the individual stats and accolades.

It starts with the top and senior guard Ochai Agbaji who undertook the role of a veteran leader a year ago, alongside managing the majority of the scoring load. Agbaji said he does not see his role changing, but potentially altering.

“I think finding where I can score and where I can assert myself into the game offensively and defensively within this team,” Agbaji said. “I know everyone else is like that too, really having that unselfish mindset where everyone's confident in each other's abilities. It doesn't really matter who shoots the ball, in my opinion, because I trust everyone on our team to make a good shot or take a shot."

Second is super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot who prides himself in the behind-the-scenes plays like taking charges, diving on the ground for loose balls and creating extra possessions for his team. And he says, he is okay with it; whatever coach Bill Self needs, he will do.

“Oh, I'm gonna do whatever the heck coach needs me to do to win, that's always been my thing,” Lightfoot said. “If he wants me out there to score, I’ll score. [If] he needs me to be out there to defend, I’ll defend, get extra stops, I'm gonna get [us] extra possessions. I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to get wins at the end of the day – that's what matters."

As for true-freshman forward Zach Clemence, he understands the importance of having guys on the roster that have been here and earned their spots. He is more concerned about filling in the holes.

“This year, I am definitely going to keep the three-ball, that’s just what I do, that can’t go,” Clemence said. “But I mean, we got guys in the program doing the high-level scoring. So, I think for me, it’s about just watching them, getting to know these guys better and just playing team basketball.”

The concept of team trickles all the way down to the non-scholarship players and freshman forward Dillon Wilhite who spends a majority of his time on the scout team, getting his teammates ready for opponents.

“I'm just doing everything I can to help contribute to the team and get us ready for games and just do my role,” Wilhite said.

Kansas takes on Emporia State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the season exhibition.