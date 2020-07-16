Kansas football junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. and senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team Thursday. This marks the third-consecutive season that two Jayhawks were selected to the First Team.
This also marks Parchment’s first time being named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team, while this is Williams' second-consecutive year on the First Team. Last season, Parchment received Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors as both a wide receiver and offensive newcomer. Williams was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a running back.
Williams is the second Jayhawk since former running back James Sims in 2013 to have back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards. Williams finished last season with 1,061 rushing yards on 203 carries and two touchdowns. Williams also had 27 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams holds the second-most rushing yards in the Big 12 among returning players. He also continues to soar up Kansas’ career rushing list, currently at No. 12 with 2,186 yards.
Parchment was also named as one of 55 players to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason watch list Thursday. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the top wide receiver in college football. Parchment is the first Jayhawk to be added to the watchlist since Steven Sims Jr. in 2018.
His senior season, Parchment has the second-most receiving yards among returning players in the Big 12. Last season, Parchment had 65 receptions for 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.