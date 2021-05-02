Former Jayhawk running back, Pooka Williams, Jr., has signed a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, as first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The sole Jayhawk in this year's version of the draft, Williams going undrafted came as a surprise to many Jayhawk fans.
Williams was a bright light for the Jayhawks in the past couple of seasons. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons in Lawrence and finished his Jayhawk career with 16 total touchdowns.
With tons of explosive plays, Williams quickly became a household name in the Big 12 and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in 2019.
Williams opted-out midway through last season to be closer to his family in Louisiana, which could be a reason behind the drop KU fans didn't expect.
He will now be competing in a competitive running back room in Cincinnati including Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine. However, he will mostly be in competition for a spot on the 53-man roster with third year man Trayveon Williams and Bengals' sixth-round selection Chris Evans out of Michigan.
Being in competition is nothing new to Williams, fighting for time with former KU running back Khalil Herbert in his first two seasons. Herbert transferred to Virginia Tech following the 2019 season and was selected in the sixth round of the draft this year by the Chicago Bears.