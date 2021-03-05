Former Kansas football running back Pooka Williams Jr. took part in KU's Pro Day on Friday.
"Honestly, I was happy about the whole thing, really," Williams said during a media availability Friday. "Just performed well, being myself for real."
After a strong career at KU, Williams says he's heard from more than five teams during the draft process.
"They're just about football, understanding me and getting to know me as a person," Williams said.
Among the five teams, Williams said he spoke with his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday.
"The conversation went well, but that's a common question I'm going to get being from close to New Orleans."
Williams says the team that drafts him will be getting a 'game-changer' and a 'workaholic'.
"Honestly, I don't care where I go," Williams said. "As long as I get in the door, I'm going to make sure I perform."
After rushing for 196 yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries in Kansas’ first four games of the 2020 season, Williams opted out the remainder of the season.
Despite not playing since October 17, Williams doesn't expect the time away to impact his draft stock.
"If it (does) hurt me, once I get in there I'll just prove myself again," Williams said.
After opting out, Williams spent time in New Orleans to train before heading to Las Vegas, Nevada.
Williams expects to be utilized as a punt returner, receiver and running back at the next level. Williams says his route running, his hands and his attitude he brings towards the game is best suited for the NFL.
"What excites me most (about the process) is just me living my dream," Williams said. "My dream is finally coming to reality and doing the process excites me."