The Jayhawks played a hard-fought game against Texas Tech Saturday but ultimately lost 43-28. Penalties, turnovers, and missed field goals all added up as Kansas could not take home the win against the Red Raiders.
Kansas had 10 penalties for 75 yards, which was the most in any game this season. It was uncharacteristic for a Jayhawk team that wanted to limit them as much as possible.
Head coach Lance Leipold and redshirt-senior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky both saw the number of penalties as unacceptable.
“There were some very uncharacteristic ones that are very disappointing,” Leipold said. “I think we had 10 tonight, and that’s higher than we want to be.”
“There’s a bunch of different reasons why we hurt ourselves, but we can’t do it. That’s not acceptable,” Novitsky said.
The Jayhawks also turned the ball over twice, with both leading to scoring drives from Texas Tech. The first came toward the end of the second quarter when redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean threw an interception on a pass intended for junior wide receiver Luke Grimm.
At this point in the game, Kansas was down 24-21, looking to tie the game before halftime, where they would receive the ball in the second half. Instead, the Red Raiders marched down the field and kicked a field goal, extending their lead to 27-21 and flipping the momentum.
“We thought we had good momentum going into halftime trying to at least get a field goal and we threw an interception,” Leipold said. “If we could have stacked it and then get the ball coming out in the second half, you really have a chance to flip the momentum in this game.”
The second turnover effectively iced the game for Texas Tech. With around four minutes left and the Jayhawks down eight, Bean would get sacked and lose the ball, recovered by Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings.
The Red Raiders would score quickly after, extending their lead to 43-28. This would end up being the final score.
Kansas also left some points on the board, as redshirt junior kicker Jacob Borcila missed two field goals, one from 41 yards and the other from 37.
“We missed two field goals. They (Texas Tech) made their field goals,” Leipold said. “There’s a lot of different things in this game that we were outplayed.”
The Jayhawks will have a chance to get back in the win column on Nov. 19 when they take on No. 18 Texas. The game will be played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.