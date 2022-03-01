Kansas men’s basketball dropped its last conference road game of the season to TCU Tuesday night 74-64.
The Jayhawks played poorly in multiple facets as they got out-rebounded 47-35 with the Horned Frogs racking up 19 on the offensive glass. Kansas also looked out of sorts from the field as they shot a mere 37%.
Kansas’ stars also struggled on the night with senior guard Ochai Agbaji only scoring 13 points on a poor 4-17 shooting. Junior guard Christian Braun struggled as well with only 10 points on 4-11 shooting.
Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot led the Jayhawks early on as he scored their first five points of the game, but Kansas struggled with offensive consistency beyond him. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson heated up behind Lightfoot though as he scored the Jayhawks’ next five points to put Kansas in front 10-7 with 14:46 left in the first.
Both teams found points efficiently over the few minutes with Wilson leading the Jayhawks early on with nine points at the 11:24 mark of the first half, where Kansas still held a three-point lead at 17-14.
After going up 20-14, the Horned Frogs went on an 8-0 run to pick up a 22-20 lead, as Kansas had trouble defending the depth of TCU, as eight players had already scored by the 7:50 mark.
The Jayhawks also had no answer for the Horned Frogs on the glass and the rebound battle went in favor of TCU, 15-4, with a 28-24 lead with five and half minutes left.
TCU maintained an advantage over the next two and half minutes as they still led 32-29 at the last media timeout with just under three minutes left in the first half.
Despite falling behind 34-29 with just under two minutes left, back-to-back threes from Agbaji and super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands put the Jayhawks back in front at 35-34: the score the two teams would head into the locker room at.
Despite scoring nine points early on, Wilson didn’t find the basket again for the final 13:36 of the first half and no Jayhawks had scored in double-figures in the first half.
After the Jayhawks opening the score in the second half, the Horned Frogs found a 6-0 run to put them up 40-37 a little under three minutes into the second half. Kansas struggled with shooting early in the second half as well and hadn’t made a field goal yet.
TCU couldn’t be stopped on the offensive glass through the first five minutes in the second half and the Horned Frogs had already collected four offensive rebounds and had a 45-41 lead.
Kansas couldn’t find any type of consistent shooting and were a mere 2-12 from the field with 13:16 left in the half and trailed 50-43.
The Jayhawks' struggles seemed to only get worse as the game progressed and TCU had opened up a 12 point lead with 7:09 left. Kansas had no answers on the defensive glass and the Horned Frogs had taken full advantage and had grabbed 19 offensive rebounds throughout the game.
Despite narrowing the lead to four with just 42 seconds left, Kansas couldn’t find the extra step to complete a comeback as TCU sunk free throws down the stretch to close out the win
With the loss, Kansas now sits in second place in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor and would need to win its next two games to have a chance at a share for the title.
Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse to play its second straight game against TCU on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.