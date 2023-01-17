Kansas basketball fell to the Kansas State Wildcats Tuesday evening by a final score of 83-82. This was the first loss for Kansas at the hands of the Wildcats since 2019.
Kansas committed 15 turnovers in the contest, eight of which were in the first half. Kansas State would capitalize on Jayhawk turnovers in the matchup by scoring 17 points off of them.
Several Kansas players fouled out of the matchup, as the team committed 25 fouls. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr., freshman guard Gradey Dick and senior guard Kevin McCullar all fouled out of the game for Kansas.
Adams mentioned that despite having key guys down the stretch, they needed to come out on top.
“That’s basketball,” Adams said. “Calls go different ways, and no matter who’s out there, we got to find a way to come out of there with a win.”
McCullar, only taking two shots in the game, missed both of his attempts and fouled out of the game with zero points to his name. Dick shot a season-low 12.5% from beyond the arc and 4-13 overall.
Kansas head coach Bill Self addressed McCullar’s performance after the matchup and noted that he couldn’t get anything going.
“Well, he just didn’t have anything going. He got in foul trouble. His shot was way off,” Self said.
Dick was not the only Jayhawk to shoot the ball poorly, as teammate redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. shot a poor 1 of 7 from the field in a game in which he scored just three points. Missed free throws also came back to bite Kansas as the team shot 24 of 34 from the charity stripe.
The shooting woes extended beyond the free-throw line, as the Jayhawks shot just 43% from the floor, including going eight of 24 in the second half and 20% from behind the three-point line.
Kansas trailed in the contest for over 35 minutes, and despite the miscues, the Jayhawks were able to tie the game up 13 times and even held the lead for four minutes and 38 seconds. In the end, a senior forward Keyontae Johnson alley-oop dunk would be the final blow as the Wildcats took down Kansas.
Toward the end of both regulation time and overtime, Kansas had the chance to take the final shot and win the game, but both times, the Jayhawks failed to attempt a shot to win the game. Coach Self took responsibility for the end of the contest, as well as the outcome.
“We don’t get a shot at the end of overtime and regulation, and that’s on me, and I called a timeout when Jalen made a bomb, and that could have been a difference between winning and losing,” Self said.
This loss moves Kansas to 16-2 on the season and 5-1 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas will look to get back to their winning ways as they take on TCU in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on CBS, and tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.