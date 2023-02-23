After a decent first quarter for the Jayhawks, the Wildcats were able to capitalize on Kansas’ mistakes and poor shooting to dominate the game 63-45.
The Jayhawks started the game with a different starting five than usual. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter missed the game, and sophomore guard Sanna Strom took her place in the starting lineup.
Kansas took and held the lead for the first quarter, helped in part by Kansas State’s poor 25% from the field and 20% from the three-point line. Kansas ended the quarter 15-12.
To start the second quarter, the Wildcats took control, going on a 7-0 run to start the quarter and held the lead for the rest of the quarter, leading at half 26-22. The main contributions for the Wildcats in the half came from sophomore guards Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn, leading the game in points with eight points each.
The Jayhawks went ice-cold from the field in the second quarter, shooting 20% from the field and missing all of their three-point attempts.
The third quarter was more of the same for the Wildcats as they came out and dominated the Jayhawks, pushing their lead to an 11-point lead, finishing the quarter 44-33.
Most of the Wildcats' points in the third quarter came off Jayhawk turnovers, as Kansas had seven turnovers in the third quarter alone, which Kansas State converted into 14 points.
Kansas State continued to dominate as they started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run. During that run, Kansas missed all nine of their shots. A free throw from senior center Taiyanna Jackson, along with layups from senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior guard Chandler Prater.
That was all for not as the Wildcats held their massive lead of 18 to defeat the Jayhawks 63-45. Neither team shot particularly well, with Kansas shooting 31.4% from the field and the Wildcats shooting 39.3% from the field. However, 19 of Kansas State’s points came off Kansas’ 21 turnovers.
After this blowout loss, Kansas falls to 16-10 on the season and 6-9 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks look to stop their three-game skid against Oklahoma State on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.