With Kansas falling 80-61 to No. 18 Tennessee in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday, there is obvious reason for concern heading into February for Jayhawk fans.
It was all Tennessee from start to finish Saturday, and it seemed as though Kansas could not get anything going on either end of the court.
The big storyline, however, was the three-point shooting. Kansas could not find much success from beyond the arc, while the Volunteers hit early and often from outside.
Both teams coming into Saturday were in a cold stretch shooting-wise, as Tennessee had trouble from beyond the arc in losses to Missouri and Florida. Kansas, meanwhile, has had trouble for the majority of January.
Yet Tennessee was able to turn things around and get into a rhythm against Kansas.
Tennessee shot 8-for-13 (61.5%) from three-point range while Kansas shot just 6-for-24 (25%).
With junior guard Ochaji Agabji shooting 1-for-9 and sophomore guard Christian Braun going 0-for-4, Kansas was put in a tough position and forced to take more threes. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson was also 2-for-5 from three-point range, with both makes coming late in the second half.
Kansas coach Bill Self said this team will need to make shots going forward, but appreciates the aggressive shot selection, especially from players like Agabji.
“When we play well, we’ve shot a pretty good percentage from three,” Self said after the game. “We’re probably a 35% three point shooting team this year, but in order to be that your best two shooters have to shoot a little better three point percentage."
“I actually thought Ochai was aggressive early,” Self continued. “But I’m not gonna get hung up on shooting stuff. I’ll get more hung up on the plays that impact us winning as a group then whether or not guys make shots.”
As for Tennessee, coach Rick Barnes said he knew his team could make shots and emphasized the importance of getting his shooters good looks all night.
“Tonight we took shots and we made them,” Barnes said after the game. “I think we've got guys that can make shots. It is now a matter of taking those shots and getting the offensive rebounds as well to create good looks for us.”
Overall, if Kansas wants to get back on track and make a run in March, the Jayhawks will have to step up and make some shots. But after dropping their fourth-straight road game, it may take even more than that.
Kansas will next face Kansas State at home in the Sunflower Showdown Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.