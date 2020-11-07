Kansas football was hopeful the offensive line would improve this week, since senior starters Api Mane and Adagio Lopeti returned to the field after missing last week’s game against Iowa State.
However, that bubble was burst after the Kansas offense significantly struggled in a 62-9 loss to Oklahoma Saturday.
The offensive line was faced with multiple challenges before kickoff, with nine offensive linemen — including senior Chris Hughes — on the inactive list.
Mane and Lopeti are key offensive linemen who missed last week’s game due to COVID-19 contact tracing, which Kansas football coach Les Miles confirmed after Saturday's game.
Miles said in the postgame conference that Hughes was out due to a minor injury and should be back practicing soon.
Miles noted the amount of players on the inactive list could make a roster of their own, and that’s one of the reasons why both the Kansas offense and defense have struggled in recent weeks. He also said there are a number of players out due to COVID-19 protocols.
The lack of offensive line presence forced freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels to be sacked nine times. Daniels finished 11-for-31 for 115 passing yards, along with no touchdowns and two interceptions.
The amount of sacks Daniels took ultimately led to him leaving the game with less than 10 minutes to play. Junior quarterback Miles Kendrick came in for Daniels, and recorded 36 passing yards and one touchdown.
The Kansas offense was tackled for a loss of yards 11 times by Oklahoma. Kansas has allowed an average of 5.4 sacks per game this season.
KU has allowed 5.4 sacks per game through 7 contests.Highest FBS mark in last 10 seasons is 4.9 per game.— Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) November 8, 2020
In comparison, Kansas was only able to sack Oklahoma redshirt quarterback Spencer Rattler two times in the first half, and backup redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai was not sacked at all.
Miles said after the game he would not consider benching Daniels due to a poor performance from the offensive line, but rather that they need to work harder in practice in order to protect their quarterback.
“[Daniels] got hit a lot of times in that game and we can’t treat our quarterback that way or we won’t have one, and that’s a fact,” Miles said.
Miles also said this offensive line is capable, and they'll continue to work in practice to shore up the inconsistent play.
The Jayhawks are now 0-7 on the season and are heading into a bye week. The team’s next game will be Nov. 21 against Texas, the kickoff time is to be determined.