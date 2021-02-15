Kansas softball opened up the 2020-2021 season finishing 1-3 in the LSU Tournament. Their fifth game Sunday against No. 25 Duke was canceled due to inclement weather.
Kansas picked up a win Saturday defeating Central Arkansas 4-2. The Jayhawks dropped their other three matchups, including two to McNeese State (9-8, 6-4) and a 5-3 loss to No. 5 LSU.
Despite the doubleheader loss, there were some positives that came out of both games. In game one, redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre mustered a grand slam, while redshirt senior pitcher Hailey Reed gave the Jayhawks five innings from the mound, highlighted by three strikeouts.
Sophomore infielder Madison Hirsch and redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey accounted for just over half of the runs in the Jayhawks first game against McNeese State. Hirsch finished the game going 2-for-3 from the plate with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Ramsey went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The second game for KU was a heartbreaker as they lost on a walk-off home run.
In her season debut, junior RHP Lexy Mills recorded eight strikeouts in four innings pitched for the Jayhawks. In addition, Mills only allowed one hit.
Throughout the game, the Jayhawks struggled to bring their base runners home. KU stranded five runners through the first three innings. Coming off a slow start, KU found a spark after junior infielder Morgan Wynne tied the game at three with a left-field homer during the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, McNeese State reclaimed the lead with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run. Kansas would go on to tie the game in the top of the seventh thanks in part to a last chance two-run homerun from senior outfielder Tarin Travieso.
However, in the bottom of the seventh, the Cowgirls hit a walk-off home run and overcome the Jayhawks 6-5, sweeping the doubleheader.
On Saturday, Kansas was able to salvage their first win of the season, beating Central Arkansas 4-2. Sophomore LHP Tatum Goff threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and only allowed one earned run.
For Goff, it was the third complete game of her career, according to KU Athletics. She gave up just five hits on the way to earning her first victory of the season.
Kansas would gained a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a two-run home run to center from Ramsey who had already hit a home run the day before.
The win was sparked by Ramsey and Gayre who collectively went 5-for-8 from the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Finally, the Jayhawks would end their weekend with a 5-3 loss to No. 5 LSU Saturday. Gayre came up big once again for Kansas as she recorded another long ball, her second of the season already. Sophomore shortstop Haleigh Harper would also record a homerun in the loss.
From the mound, Reed tallied 4 ⅓ innings pitched, giving up five runs on seven hits. Mills pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings in relief.
Kansas will be back on the field Friday, Feb. 19 for a four game road stand in Frisco, Texas for the North Texas Tournament. The Jayhawks will open up with a game against South Dakota State. The first pitch is expected at 3:30 p.m.