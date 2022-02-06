Kansas women's basketball beat TCU 75-60 at home with big performances from its guards.
Kansas jumped out to a quick start as graduate transfer guard Julie Brosseau hit a three on the first possession, giving Kansas a three-point lead to start the game. TCU quickly answered back with a couple of threes.
In the first quarter, TCU shot 3-for-3 from the arc, but Kansas found an answer as they forced TCU’s shooters off the line. Kansas gave the Horned Frogs more open lanes to drive the ball inside, right into the strength of its defense.
Junior center Taiyanna Jackson made her presence felt with a pair of blocks early, sending the Jayhawks to run in transition. From there, Kansas spread out the defense and found open looks.
Two of Kansas’ main weapons, junior guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter, found their rhythm as Kersgieter hit clutch jump shots and threes in the first half to keep the Jayhawks in the game. Franklin showed off her athleticism throughout as she scored an and-one to tie the game at 30.
Despite TCU’s 6-for-9 shooting from three, Kansas led 34-31 at halftime. Free throws and a lack of rebounds slowed TCU’s scoring in the first half. In a game with ten lead changes in the first half, TCU needed to find ways to keep the Jayhawks off the glass as Kansas outrebounded the Horned frogs 22-15.
The second half started with a slower pace, but things got going quickly when Franklin intercepted the ball from senior center Kayla Mokwuah and took it the distance for the and-one layup.
Kansas maintained a grip on TCU’s scoring throughout the third quarter until graduate forward Michelle Berry found a hole in the paint and scored an airborne layup with the foul.
As the clock ran down, junior guard Tara Manumaleuga hit a three at the buzzer to shrink the deficit to one point heading into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter played out just as competitive as the first three. The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs traded baskets until Kansas held TCU to zero field goals in the last 5:35 of play. The Jayhawks kept the pressure on TCU.
Along with more missed free throws from TCU, Kansas’ offense pushed the lead to 10 points with a corner three from Kersgieter. Big performances from redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater and Jackson provided the Jayhawks with the offense needed to shut the door on the Horned Frogs. Jackson finished with a double-double with 13 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, while Prater had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Kansas is back in action on Wednesday, Feb. 9 when the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Jayhawks at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.