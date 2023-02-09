With Kansas missing junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, the rest of the Jayhawks had to step up in order to secure the 73-55 win over TCU on Wednesday night. Junior guard Chandler Prater did so in a big way, tying her career-high 19 points while adding five rebounds and four assists.
Prater’s 19 led all scorers, including 12 points in the second quarter alone. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin praised her performance against the Horned Frogs, as well as what Prater brings to the team on a consistent basis.
“She brings a lot to us — toughness for one, just her passion for the game and her energy,” Franklin said when asked about Prater. “We feed off of that all the time.”
Prater’s toughness and energy are usually seen primarily on the defensive end, as she only averages 8.3 points per game but adds 1.6 steals per game. On Wednesday night, Prater showcased that she could be an offensive weapon as well. Along with finishing tough layups, she went 3-for-4 from three, also a career-high. This was uncharacteristic of Prater, who has not been seen as much of a threat from downtown, shooting just 30% from beyond the arc this season.
With Kansas’ depth depleted from injuries to Mayberry and junior forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, Prater’s versatility was much needed. Head coach Brandon Schneider was impressed with her ability to play four different positions on the night.
“She played four different positions today, and I think that just speaks to her basketball IQ because you don’t get reps at four positions in practice,” Schneider said. “She’s so valuable because we can move her around.”
Kansas showed off its depth with four players scoring in double figures, including Prater, Franklin, senior guard Holly Kersgieter, and senior center Taiyanna Jackson. The performances helped the Jayhawks to a comfortable win after dropping back-to-back close losses to Baylor and Texas.
“To have to step up with some key people out… I think is a real bright spot,” Schneider said. “I think our players were happy for each other in that scenario.”
The win improved the Jayhawks’ record to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 Conference play. They will look to build momentum following the win as the schedule starts nearing its close.
“You can’t build momentum without winning the next game,” Schneider said. “We know that there’s still a lot of ball left, but we have to take advantage of each opportunity.”
Kansas will have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since December when they travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Feb. 11. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.