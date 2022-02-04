After a short-handed win over No. 20 Iowa States in Ames, Iowa on Tuesday, Kansas men’s basketball will look to find a win over another ranked team in No. 8 Baylor.
Coming into Friday, senior guard Ochai Agbaji’s status against Baylor remained unknown until KU announced Agbaji had cleared health and safety protocols and became eligible to play against the Bears.
“As long as he feels up to it, which I would certainly assume he would, he can he can participate moving forward,” coach Bill Self said. “I'm excited about that obviously, and I know he is and our teammates will be as well.”
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson expressed his excitement to have Agbaji back on the floor against Baylor.
“Having our full team is always good, especially playing a team like Baylor,” Wilson said. “They're a really good team so it's always going to be good to have Ochai for sure.”
Self also said that he expected Agbaji to practice on Friday in preparation for Saturday’s game.
Despite super-senior guard Remy Martin or Agbaji not playing on Tuesday, the Jayhawks pulled out an impressive team effort in their 70-61 win over the Cyclones with four players scoring in double figures en route to the victory.
A big reason the Jayhawks were victorious in Ames came from sophomore guard Joesph Yesufu, who has struggled to find minutes this year. Yesufu played for over 22 minutes and contributed seven points, four assists and five rebounds, but also brought intensity to the short-handed Jayhawks.
Yesufu described how his big game against the Cyclones is pushing him to be the player he know he is and help Kansas going forward.
“I'm starting to feel like the old Joe. I'm starting to get a feel for everything again,” Yesufu said. “I'm just really happy that I got that moment on the court.”
Baylor, on the other hand, needed a comeback victory to knock off West Virginia in Waco, Texas on Monday, led by a 25-point performance from senior guard James Akinjo.
“He’s a stud,” Self said of Akinjo. “He's fast, he can shoot, and to be real honest with you, he's a bulldog. He's a pitbull. He's tough and so those are all great attributes.”
So far this season, Baylor has impressed on both ends of the floor en route to its 19-3 record. The bears have scored nearly 79 points a game while only giving up 61. Self also mentioned how Baylor, despite dealing with injuries throughout the season, seemingly has even more depth and potential that last year’s National Championship squad.
“They've dealt they dealt with injuries, but they've got eight guys, they probably have more depth this year than they had last year. They've got a really good team,” Self said. “So when they get totally healthy. I mean, that's definitely a team that has a legitimate shot at winning.”
Tipoff between Kansas and Baylor is set for 3 p.m.