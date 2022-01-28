Two of the most victorious programs in NCAA history face off inside Allen Fieldhouse, as No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball hosts the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 28.
One of several key matchups in the spotlight this weekend is senior forward David McCormack and junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe. The two played together for Team Loaded AAU, and McCormack finds it a privilege to go up against someone like Tshiebwe.
McCormack’s increased physicality has led to an increase in rebounding over the past month, as he averages 6.7 rebounds per game. The Virginia native looks forward to battling it out with his former teammate and friend.
“I think that's my optimal-like matchup,” McCormack said. “Playing against a big like that. When you play against a bruiser, you can be physical and don't have to worry about small tic-tac fouls. Just know they're going to play the same way, so it's kind of a relief.”
Self believes games like these are very special, and that it has nothing to do with the history between the coaches, or even players.
“When you play a game like this, what you have to remember is: it’s not coach versus coach, it's not player versus player – it's Kansas versus Kentucky,” Self said. That's something that I think makes a game like this so special, because I think everybody involved with the game competitively out there on the court 100% understands that.”
Kentucky leads the all-time series 23-10 and has a 7-5 record inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas won the last meeting against the Wildcats 65-62 on Dec. 12, 2020 at a neutral site in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Self believes the environment in Lawrence on Saturday will be much better than it was for the last matchup between these two teams, largely due to the expected fan turnout.
“I guarantee it,” Self said. “Not many guarantees out there, but the atmosphere will be better tomorrow than it was last year when we played in Indianapolis. That was the worst ever, so I know it'll be a lot better.”
ESPN’s College Gameday coverage goes live from Allen Fieldhouse at 10 a.m., and Kansas vs. Kentucky tips off at 5 p.m.