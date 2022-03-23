After a thrilling 79-72 win in the Round of 32 over the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays, No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball now prepares for its Sweet 16 against the No. 4 Providence Friars.
One notable thing about the Friars is that they’re a very similar team to Kansas, according to coach Bill Self.
“If I was gonna say there's a team that they kind of remind me of, it may be ours,” Self said. “They play four around one, they've got four guys in the game at almost all times that can stretch it.”
One of the Friars’ biggest strengths is how efficiently they can move the ball, having multiple players average double-digit points per game.
“They can score from all five spots,” Self said. “Basically, they have five guys averaging double figures. I think they got two averaging 9.9, so that's basically all five averaging double figures.”
Junior guard Christian Braun said that the team really needs to study Providence more heading into Friday.
“We've been watching them,” Braun said. “They shot the ball really well last game. They’re an older team, experienced team, and they were really successful this year. So we got to really lock in and get to know them better and better over the next few days.”
Heading into the upcoming matchup, Braun says that the team is confident and that they’re all performing well together.
“We're super confident,” Braun said. “We’ve got everybody firing on all cylinders. Remy’s playing well, we’ve got everybody doing a little bit a little something.”
With the team clicking well, Braun said getting certain players to score happens to be the least of Kansas’ concerns.
“Nobody really cares about who's scoring,” Braun said. “We've got a guy like Remy that comes in basically keeps us in the game the first half. So you know, whoever's open is who we want to score.”
A win on Friday would give Kansas the lead in all-time program wins, but Self is more focused on advancing his team further in the tournament.
“I’ll be real candid with you, all that means to me is that we beat Providence,” Self said. “That's all that means to me. I think those types of things are great and can be, you know, you could use for recruiting potentially if you're ever in that position.”
Tune in to TBS to watch Kansas take on Providence on Friday, March 25, with tip-off being set for 6:29 p.m.