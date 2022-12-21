The Kansas men's basketball team is looking to go into their Christmas break with a win over the Harvard Crimson, who come to Lawrence with an 8-4 record on the year for a 6 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2.
While Harvard may not be near the front of the pack for non-conference opponents this year for the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self has had some blunders in his years at Kansas with the game before Christmas.
“We’ve actually had a problem with that some years,” said Self.
Some examples of the Jayhawks struggling in the last game before Christmas are a 17-point defeat to Arizona in the 2009 season, a 25-point loss at Temple in the 2015 season and a four-point loss on the road to a tough Arizona State team during the 2019 season.
“We’re in a pretty good place mentally, so I think they should be okay and excited to play before they go home,” said Self.
Harvard will be coming to Lawrence straight from a 62-57 win on the road against UC Irvine on Tuesday night, a game in which they were 9.5 point underdogs going into.
The Crimson are led by senior forward Chris Ledlum, who averages 18.8 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game. Ledlum will start the game in the power forward spot and look to create his own shot from three-point range. He also showed that he can finish inside the paint with his 6 foot 6 inch frame.
The most glaring stat for the Crimson is their three-point percentage, which sits at a substandard 27.34 percent. That puts Harvard at 345th out of 352 teams in the nation. The only players shooting above 30 percent from range are senior guard Luka Sakota and sophomore guards Evan Nelson and Tyler Simon.
Harvard’s best win was likely their most recent win over UC Irvine, but they have wins over Loyola-Chicago and Siena as well.
Head coach for the Crimson, Tommy Amaker, has guided Harvard to four NCAA tournament appearances in his 15 years as the Harvard coach. They were picked fourth in the Ivy League this year as they look to get back to the big dance.
The Jayhawks will be looking to cap off their non-conference season (excluding a Jan. 28 match-up versus Kentucky) with a win as they get ready for a very deep Big 12 Conference this year.
The game will tip off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on ESPN2.