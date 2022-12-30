The Jayhawks have won 31 straight Big 12 conference openers and seek to extend that streak as they take on Oklahoma State today at home.
The unbelievable streak has been responsible for jumpstarting Kansas toward 16 regular seasons of Big 12 championships in the 19 seasons that head coach Bill Self has been at Kansas. It is safe to say that he knows a thing or two about how to finish at the top of the standings.
“You got to hold serve at home,” Self said. “I know in the years we won it, we’ve been pretty successful at home.”
Self has only lost inside Allen Fieldhouse 16 times, with one of those times being against his alma mater, Oklahoma State.
The Jayhawks will have to be wary of junior forward Moussa Cisse, who averages 2.9 blocks per game. The Jayhawks have struggled against shot blockers this year. Indiana’s junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had nine blocks, and Harvard’s junior forward Justice Ajogbor had four blocks against the Jayhawks.
“We can’t just drive and take the first shot. It’s got to be some pump fakes,” said freshman guard Gradey Dick.
Oklahoma State will not only look to Cisse when they go to the interior offensively, as they have 6 foot 9 inch senior forward Kalib Boone, who can score down low as well and averages 9.5 points a game. The two big men shoot over 50% from the field but have not impressed from three-point range, as Cisse has not hit one, and Boone shoots 20%.
The Cowboys will take a lot of experience into Big 12 play, seeing as their eight leading scorers are all at least juniors. The leader for the Cowboys is senior guard Avery Anderson III. Anderson scored 12 points a game the last two years and is doing the same again this year. The Jayhawks will have to do their best to keep him off the free-throw line, as he shoots 90% from there.
While Anderson shoots well from the line, senior guard John Michael-Wright has shot it perfectly this season. While he’s only gone to the line 17 times, he’s made all of them. Michael-Wright averages 9.3 points a game.
Rounding out the Cowboy backcourt is junior guard and former Jayhawk Bryce Thompson. Thompson showed flashes of his excellent scoring ability at Kansas, but injuries held him back from those glimpses being consistent. Now he averages 11.5 points per game while having started every game for the Cowboys.
He’ll be looking to come and break Kansas’ 31-game conference opener winning streak when he comes back to Kansas to take on his former teammates on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. on CBS in Allen Fieldhouse.