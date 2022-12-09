The Border War between Kansas and Missouri has provided many historic moments on the basketball court. However, the rivalry has not been displayed in Columbia, MO, since the 2011-2012 season when the Tigers escaped with a 74-71 victory.
The series was brought back last year as part of a six year deal, including two games in Lawrence, Columbia, and Kansas City. It is a rivalry that head coach Bill Self has seen different sides of. He talked about his time as a rival coach for Missouri when he was the head coach at Illinois before coming to Kansas.
“Missouri-Illinois is a great rivalry… I thought there was a little bit of respect in that rivalry. With Kansas-Missouri from a fan standpoint, I don’t know if there’s as much respect as there’s just flat out dislike or hate… I think that’s what makes it a great rivalry,” said Self.
With all of the talk about how important this rivalry is to both fanbases, Self has not lost sight of what this game means for their season.
“(The game will) certainly will go a long ways with both programs, determining how good of a non conference we have,” said Self.
The Tigers come into the game with an undefeated 9-0 record. However, their strength of schedule ranks No. 308 according to RPI. Their best win was against Wichita State.
Missouri plays faster than anyone the Jayhawks have seen all year, as they rank fifth in possessions per game. They also score 93 points per game.
Their biggest advantage personnel wise is senior forward Kobe Brown. Brown averages 14.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game. Self is most concerned with Brown's ability to put the ball on the floor and drive.
“How you’re going to guard Brown is really important because he can put a lot of guys in foul trouble because he’s so good at driving the ball," Self said.
The game versus Missouri also serves as the first true road game for the Jayhawks. This game will be the first time where the crowd is not split 50/50 or better for the Jayhawks, as their games in the Bahamas and Indianapolis were neutral sited games.
“Those aren’t live bullets,” Self said about trips to the Bahamas and Indianapolis, "This will certainly be as good of an atmosphere I would anticipate as we could possibly play against or play in all year long.”
The the last big storyline for this matchup is the return to Columbia for redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris who is a Columbia native himself.
“I had some family members that didn’t like KU, but they didn’t really care about me coming to KU or the KU-Missouri situation,” Harris said.
Harris looks to lead the Jayhawks to a victory against the Missouri team that hasn't had any missteps so far this season. The game is set to tip off Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena and coverage will be on ESPN.