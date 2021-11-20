Kansas football travels to Texas this weekend to take on Texas Christian University Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas for its last road contest of the year.

After coming off a huge win in overtime against the Longhorns last weekend, the Jayhawks hope to carry that momentum to battle with the Horned Frogs.

In the Jayhawks’ win against the Longhorns, sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels showed his talent throwing for 202 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Daniels is the first Kansas quarterback to score that many touchdowns in a road game since Todd Reesing in 2008, according to Kansas Athletics.

“It has brought some energy, and it has brought some confidence," offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. "And it has brought some attention. We just can’t listen to the noise right now."

Kansas’ offense continued to show up in overtime when redshirt freshman fullback Jared Casey received a pass from Daniels for a successful two-point conversion, putting the Jayhawks over the Longhorns with a final score of 57-56.

And on the opposite side of the football, the defense forced four turnovers.

“We needed that win a lot,” defensive coordinator Brian Borland said. “It just changes your outlook on a lot of things. It shows how hard they have worked to get this.”

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Devin Neal is looking to make another big mark this weekend after rushing for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Neal is the first player in college football this season to have 140+ rushing yards, three-plus rushing touchdowns, 25+ receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown in the same game.

“They are a good team and we will have our hands full again. But we are excited to get down to Texas again,” Kotelnicki said.

TCU is entering the game 4-6, after losing four of their last six games. Its only win this month came against No. 11 Baylor when TCU freshman quarterback Chandler Morris went 29-for-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.