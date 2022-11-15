The first big night of college basketball is here with a top 10 clash of blue bloods.
No. 6 Kansas has started their season with two non-conference wins against Omaha and North Dakota State. These wins, however, were without head coach Bill Self on the bench. Tonight, Self and his assistant Kurtis Townsend are sitting out the third game of a four-game self-imposed suspension.
No. 7 Duke has started with two non-conference wins - against Jacksonville and USC Upstate - as well.
The story for Duke will be on the bench. Jon Scheyer has had a strong start to his first year as head coach of the Blue Devils. The Champions Classic will be his first big test against a defending national champion in Kansas.
Scheyer now has former No. 1 recruit Dereck Lively II at his disposal after playing limited minutes against USC Upstate.
The game also showcases high school ties. Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick and Duke freshman forward Mark Mitchell played on the same high school squad at Sunrise Christian Academy just outside of Wichita.
To start the season, Kansas has primarily played a small lineup, with the tallest player being 6-foot-8. Duke has prioritized size in their lineups, and the addition of Lively II only adds height. Both teams favor an up-tempo style of basketball.
The Jayhawks have won three of the last four showdowns with the Blue Devils, but Duke leads the all-time series 8-5. Kansas has also won five of its past six games in the Champions Classic.
The game will be televised on ESPN, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. CST.