NEW ORLEANS – For the first time since 2012 against the likes of Kentucky, Kansas men’s basketball will play for a National Championship on Monday against the likes of another blue blood, the North Carolina Tarheels.
Kansas reached the National Championship after defeating the Villanova Wildcats 81-65 in Saturday’s first Final Four matchup. North Carolina reached the championship after handing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski his final loss as a head coach with the Tarheels downing the Blue Devils in the second Final Four matchup in an 81-77 back and forth thriller.
Despite entering the Tournament as an underdog No. 8 seed, the Tarheels have played like anything but. They’ve defeated the likes of highly-seeded teams such as No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 4 UCLA and now No. 2 seed Duke.
Coming into the Tournament, some projected the Tarheels to miss out completely after compiling an 18-8 record with just five games left before the ACC Tournament. North Carolina flipped the script and won its last five games of the regular season and, despite a second-round exit in the ACC Tournament, the late-season push propelled them into the field. The Tarheels has done this behind first-year coach Hubert Davis, who had big shoes to fill after the retirement of longtime head coach Roy Williams.
“It's incredible. All teams go through blips, but obviously, they had a great year, but they were a bubble team six weeks ago, which is incredible to me,” coach Bill Self said about North Carolina’s season.
Kansas will need to limit the production of North Carolina’s starting five, led by leading scorer and big man Armando Bacot. Bacot averaged 16.3 points per game during the season, along with 13.1 rebounds a game and has recorded 30 double-doubles so far this entire season.
Bacot proved to be a menace on the glass against Duke, especially where he recorded 21 rebounds, and added another 11 points.
“The key to their team is rebounding, and he had 21 rebounds last night, 30 double-doubles on the season. He’s a guy we have to get off the glass,” redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson said. “When he gets offensive rebounds, it gives them more opportunities for threes, passing out for threes, putbacks, and-ones, all sorts of things that come with offensive rebounds.”
Along with Bacot, Tarheel guard Caleb Love had a heroic performance as well as he scored 28 points on 11-20 shooting to lead all scorers. Love also proved to be an iron man and ended up playing all 40 minutes against the Blue Devils. Guard RJ Davis has also been an important element to North Carolina’s success thus far and recorded 18 points against Duke as well.
“[We’ve got to] play our same defense we’ve played all of March Madness,” redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris said. “We’ve been getting better every game and I feel if we’ve got our three-point [defense] going and guard the three-point line, we’ll be good.”
The Jayhawks will also have to find a way to slow down former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek, who, since transferring to North Carolina, has found new life. Manek provide multiple clutch threes in North Carolina’s win over Duke, in which he had 14 points.
“I think Brady has obviously been unbelievable,” Self said of Manek’s season and tournament. “He was a threat always at OU, but Hubert's given him a mind, a free mind that he feels like that anytime he's got any separation at all, he needs to let it fly. That's a compliment to his coach and their staff, but also he's such a good player. He's got such a quick release…And playing him at OU, you had you to defend him probably a little more at the post. And now obviously with Mando [Bacot] in the game he's playing primarily on the perimeter.”
Kansas and North Carolina will look to crown themselves National Champions when they meet in the title game on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS.