No. 5-seed Kansas enters the quarterfinal round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship to play No. 4-seed Oklahoma in a rematch of its regular-season finale on Friday.
The Jayhawks won the previous matchup on the road 73-67 on March 5. This is the third time that Kansas faced the same opponent in a short amount of days, having played Oklahoma State on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 and West Virginia on Feb. 9 and Feb. 15.
“I do think that it's advantageous to be able to reflect back when you've had some of those situations,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “We won't change a lot, but I do think it's important to evaluate the film with the players and take away things we felt like we maybe could have done better and then continue to try to place a great deal of importance on the things that we did well.”
Oklahoma heads into this upcoming matchup with a 23-7 overall record and a 12-6 conference record, finishing one game above the Jayhawks for fourth place in the Big 12 Conference. The Sooners finished first or second in the conference in most statistical categories during the regular season.
Both teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, but as a No. 9 seed in the Wichita region, Kansas has more room to improve its seeding during the conference tournament.
“I don't know that anything's easy or easier in the Big 12, especially when you're facing an opponent the caliber of Oklahoma,” Schneider said. “They've had an incredible season and have two of the best players in our league, and I think what's made them really special is how the complementary players have impacted [the game].”
Junior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin, along with junior center Taiyanna Jackson, were all honored on the 2021-22 All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team on Monday. Five players, including Kersgieter, Franklin and Jackson, averaged over eight points and three rebounds per game for the Jayhawks during the regular season.
“I think we have great balance,” Schneider said. “And I think for our team to be successful, we have to be very connected both offensively and defensively and understand that if we play in that manner, we can compete with anybody in the country.”
Since the Jayhawks' last 20-win season, they won only 89 games with zero NCAA Tournament appearances. Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff reflected on the team’s substantial turnaround.
“For me, as I look back and think about maybe the first practice I was at back in October, to this stage in the season, what stood out to me is every single one of the women on this team has improved individually," Goff said. “And I think in a lot of cases, real, rapid, significant improvement.”
Kansas faces Oklahoma at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at 11 a.m. Coverage of that game is on ESPNU.