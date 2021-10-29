After dropping a close game at home to a top-five team in the Oklahoma Sooners 35-23 last week, Kansas football is looking to rebound strongly this week, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face a difficult road test against the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Kansas nearly pulled off the upset last week, playing well on both sides of the ball, outproducing the high-octane Sooner offense in total yardage 412-398, while the defense held the Sooners to no points in the first half, only faltering in the fourth quarter where Oklahoma scored 21 points after being down 17-14 heading into the fourth.

The Jayhawks will face a similar challenge this weekend against a Cowboy offense who’s also been efficient on the offensive side, averaging 374.6 yards per game and putting up a little over 25 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, the Cowboys have been less impressive, allowing over 20 points per game and over 316 yards per game.

Despite hanging with one of the best teams in the country, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said that a sense of moral victory could lead to a letdown and serve as a trap.

“I showed a picture when we met on Monday, it’s one of those old-fashioned bear traps,” Kotelnicki said. “I said every week there’s always a trap, and it’s really important that you as a football program don’t step into it. This week’s trap was a sense of moral victories.”

Coach Lance Leipold praised the Cowboys in many ways and said that he wants the Jayhawks to eventually look like Oklahoma State.

“When you look at [them] statistically, to me, they’re what we want to be,” Leipold said. “They’re a football team that’s physical up front on both sides of the ball and it’ll be a big challenge for us.”

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland also agreed that Oklahoma State was a well-balanced squad.

“They’re pretty balanced,” Borland said. “They like to run the ball. I think their passing game is kind of set up by the running game. I don’t know if they’re a team that would really love to just drop back and throw it 50 times a game...there’s a reason they’ve only lost once.”

The Jayhawks and Cowboys will square off Saturday at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.