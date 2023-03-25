Kansas women’s basketball punched its ticket to the Great Eight on Thursday night with a 64-55 win over Nebraska. In the Great Eight, the Jayhawks will face a program all toofamiliar with Kansas Athletics, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
How to watch:
Kansas will host Arkansas on March 25 in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Setting the stage:
The win over Nebraska put Kansas at 22-11, the most wins in a season for the team since 2009. It is the second time in program history the Jayhawks have made it to the WNIT quarterfinals, the last time also coming in 2009 when they made it to the championship.
There is some familiarity between Kansas and Arkansas in women’s basketball, including a history in postseason play. The Jayhawks are 4-4 against the Razorbacks, including a second-round WNIT victory in 2009.
Arkansas at a glance:
Arkansas comes into this matchup at 24-12 off a 71-66 win over Texas Tech. The Razorbacks went 7-9 in SEC play this season, finishing eighth in the conference. It is the fourth time Arkansas has made the Great Eight in the WNIT, with its last berth coming in 2011.
The Razorbacks score 72.4 points per game on 40% shooting while holding their opponents to 65.3 points per game. Arkansas does a good job of forcing turnovers, with its opponents averaging 16.3 turnovers per game this season.
Players to watch:
No. 4 redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum
Barnum is the Razorbacks’ leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. The Second-Team All-SEC selection is a very efficient scorer at 56% and also adds 6.4 rebounds per game. However, Barnum struggled to score in the win over Texas Tech, only scoring five points but still being impactful with 10 rebounds.
No. 43 senior guard Makayla Daniels
Daniels is coming off a 21-point, eight-rebound performance against the Lady Raiders. The four-year starter is averaging 13 points per game this season. Daniels is a willing shooter from downtown, shooting six threes per game and making them at 33%.
No. 1 senior center Taiyanna Jackson
Jackson is enjoying an impressive season this year for Kansas. The All-Big 12 First-Team member is averaging a double-double this season at 15 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Jackson has pulled down a double-double in 20 of 33 games, including one against Nebraska with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
No. 25 junior guard Chandler Prater
Prater is playing some of her best basketball this season during the WNIT. The Kansas City, Mo. native is also averaging a double-double in the tournament at 13 points and 11 rebounds per game. Against Nebraska, Prater pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds and also added 13 points.