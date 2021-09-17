Kansas football will open its Big 12 conference schedule Saturday, facing off with the Baylor Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Kansas enters the game fresh off of a hard-fought loss to Coastal Carolina, while Baylor comes off a 66-7 win at Texas Southern. The Jayhawks have had trouble with the Bears to say the least, with the last win against Baylor coming back in 2007.
In their 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina, the Jayhawks stayed competitive through the third quarter, only trailing 28-22 at one point, but Coastal took over at the end of the third and the remainder of the fourth quarter when they scored 21 unanswered points.
Although Kansas struggled in many facets of the matchup, Head Coach Lance Leipold still saw encouraging results looking forward to Baylor.
“We’re doing some things, but now we have to finish and we have to be better,” Leipold said. “Defensively we got some stops when we needed them at certain times, obviously not enough.”
The offense also struggled when it came to the offensive line. Although redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean had a good performance against Coastal Carolina, racking up 189 yards passing and 102 on the ground with two touchdowns, Bean was sacked five times, with the Chanticleers racking up six total sacks. Head coach Lance Leipold pointed at the line as an area for improvement against the Baylor Bears.
“We need to protect and do other things holistically better,” Leipold said. “Each and every sack had its own little thing...there’s a lot of different things and that’s something that’s being addressed and not neglected.”
Leipold added that Coastal Carolina was a very experienced team, and that Baylor would pose a similar challenge.
“The experience and the amount of starts and that’s another thing we see again coming here Saturday,” Leipold said. “Another experienced football team that has players with a lot of starts under their belt. There’s no substitute for experience.”
Leipold also elaborated on how he hopes the crowd will show out as much as they did again South Dakota in their season opener.
“Hopefully our fans and of course the students, and everyone who was so impactful in the first game of the year come back out and watch,” Leipold said. “See that this group is working hard and they can be an impactful thing for our conference opener.”
Kansas will take on Baylor Saturday Sept. 18. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.