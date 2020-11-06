Kansas football is preparing for its fourth road game of the season with a matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Sooners are 4-2 on the season, coming off a convincing 62-28 road win over Texas Tech last weekend.
The Jayhawks are expected to start true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has already played in five games — including four starts — so far this season. Daniels is 61-for-108 for 546 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns.
For the Sooners, they will start freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who has 1,806 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns this season, averaging 10 yards per pass. Rattler has also rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Sooners’ senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for three touchdowns in their last game against Texas Tech, and was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Even though Stevenson missed the first five games of the season due to a suspension, he's the Sooners’ fourth-leading rusher (87 yards) and has the second-most rushing touchdowns on the team.
Oklahoma wide receivers sophomore Theo Wease and freshman Marvin Mims also make the Sooners' offense dynamic. Wease and Mims are currently tied for first on the team with 23 receptions.
Wease has 337 receiving yards this season, averaging 14.6 yards per catch. He made five catches for a season-high 105 yards last week.
Mims, the freshman from Frisco, Texas, recorded 132 yards against TCU and has six touchdowns so far this season. Mims has 388 receiving yards this season, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
Oklahoma’s offense is going to have to look out for redshirt freshman defensive lineman Marcus Harris and freshman cornerback Karon Prunty, as they have both been getting notice from Big 12 offensive coordinators. Harris has recorded 6.5 tackles for loss this season — second-most among Big 12 freshmen behind TCU defensive end Khari Coleman (7.5).
Prunty is tied for second in the Big 12 for passes defended, with six this season. He’s also tied for the lead among all freshmen nationally. Prunty recorded six total tackles against Iowa State last week.
Similarly, the Kansas offense will have to take note of Oklahoma junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins. Like Stevenson, Perkins also missed the first five games of the season due to suspension, but he recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry last week against Texas Tech.
Overall, the Jayhawks started the season 0-6, scoring less than 20 points in four of those games. The Sooners started 1-2 after back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, but have bounced back in recent weeks.
Kansas will face Oklahoma on the road Saturday, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.