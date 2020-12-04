Kansas football looks to win its first game of the season in a road matchup against Texas Tech Saturday.
It’ll be Texas Tech’s regular-season finale, coming off a 50-44 loss to No. 19 Oklahoma State. The majority of the Red Raiders’ losses this season have consisted of competitive games, such as Texas Tech’s early-season 63-56 loss to Texas.
Texas Tech shares Kansas’ inconsistent quarterback play, with sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman beginning the season as the starter, but was benched midseason due to injury. Utah State transfer junior Henry Colombi then took over for Bowman, but was later sidelined by a groin injury that could limit him Saturday.
Bowman started last week against Oklahoma State after recovering from injury, finishing 31-for-46 for 384 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. In total, Bowman has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,485 yards and 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
Colombi has thrown for 1,065 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Similar to Bowman, he has a 65.6% completion rate. Colombi is also a dual-threat quarterback, running for 103 yards and a touchdown.
On the receiving end, sophomore Erik Ezukanma is one of the top wideouts in the Big 12 this season. Ezukanma has made 44 catches with 728 yards and six touchdowns. The Red Raiders’ second-best receiver junior KeSean Carter is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.
Texas Tech sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 593 rushing yards and third with eight touchdowns. Thompson has been red hot recently, recording a season-high 133 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s game against Oklahoma State.
For Kansas, true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels has started the last four games. Daniels has gotten nicked up a couple of times so far this season, but still leads the Jayhawks in passing with 718 yards and one touchdown.
In Kansas’ last game against TCU, junior quarterback Miles Kendrick replaced Daniels. Both competed for the starting spot this week, Kansas coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday. Kendrick has completed 61.5% of passes for 545 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
With star junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. opting out of the season and sophomore Velton Gardner out since Oct. 31, Kansas has relied on freshman running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson. Pesek-Hickson finished with 22 carries for 100 yards last week, and has 33 carries for 143 yards in three games this season.
Overall, Kansas will have to overcome its struggles to get an edge on Texas Tech Saturday. With Kansas ranking 124th out of 127 active FBS teams in scoring offense, Texas Tech could have a pretty easy path to victory.
Kansas will play its final road game of the season against Texas Tech Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.