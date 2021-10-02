The last time Iowa State and Kansas met, the Cyclones clobbered the Jayhawks 52-22 in Lawrence. But with a new team and a new era of football, many are hopeful for a different result.
Kansas kept competitive with Duke last week in Durham, but a nine-point second-half performance limited its chances as the Blue Devils’ quarterback Gunnar Holmberg recorded three second-half rushing touchdowns and shut the door on optimism.
“There are times on both sides of the ball where we’ll have a big play and later on or something the same look happens in a similar way and we don’t play it the same way and we get hurt by that,” said Kansas head coach Lance Leipold on last week's loss. “And we just got to be more consistent.”
Iowa State is coming off a 31-29 loss to Baylor, which dropped them 12 spots in the AP Poll and ultimately to an unranked position. And their quarterback, senior Brock Purdy, could partially be the one at fault.
In Las Vegas, Nevada, Purdy threw for 288 yards on 21-of-24 completions and three touchdowns against UNLV. But when the pressure of the Big 12 conference came knocking, he managed just a touchdown and an interception in the loss to Baylor.
The Jayhawks have had many bright spots in their offense to begin the 2021 campaign, thanks in part to a talented wide receiving core, and of course, the play of junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean, who has consistently made timely plays.
KU fans watched redshirt sophomore wide receiver Torry Locklin emerge as a playmaker last week when he registered both a receiving and rushing score -- his first career catch and a touchdown as a Jayhawk. Additionally, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trevor Wilson and super-senior Kwamie Lassiter II have also etched their names with game-highs of 122 and 99 receiving yards, respectively.
But most importantly, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is impressed with the offensive line.
“I would probably agree that it was their best game,” said Kotelnicki when recapping the offensive line’s performance last week. “There’s still a ton we need to get better at and improve upon...they are starting to gel if that makes sense...they are starting to play as a unit.”
Although on the defensive side, many adjustments still need to be made as teams have regularly run up the score on the Jayhawks. In all but one game against South Dakota, opponents have scored at least 45 points.
Kansas has not provided much quarterback pressure, allowing opposing quarterbacks tons of time to make reads on the defense. KU has registered just two sacks on the season, and they were from the team’s first two games.
Leipold explained the issue, and defensive coordinator Brian Borland seconded the observation.
“You got to determine if we’re just standard rushing [and] can we get there and play coverage, [or] if you are going to bring pressure then you are exposing yourself in coverage a little bit,” Borland said. “So, it’s just playing that game a little bit. We are trying to get a feel for what is going to work best for us.”
The Jayhawks kick off this evening’s contest from Jack Trice Stadium at 6 p.m. in Ames, Iowa.