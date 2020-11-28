Kansas football — currently sitting at 0-7 in this pandemic-altered season — returns to play after a three-week hiatus for a Senior Night matchup with TCU Saturday.
The Jayhawks’ most recent game was a 62-9 road loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 7. Kansas was originally supposed to play Texas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium last week, but a Kansas position group failed to meet the Big 12’s COVID-19 protocols. The game was postponed to Dec. 12.
There will be no fans in attendance for the game Saturday, as Kansas Athletics will not host fans at home games through Dec. 5.
TCU is coming off a bye week as well, most recently falling to West Virginia 24-6. The Horned Frogs sit at 3-4 on the season and will be looking to get back to .500 Saturday.
The Horned Frogs will be relying on sophomore quarterback Max Duggan, who is 121-for-190 for five touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,274 passing yards this season. Duggan also has 348 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
It’s been tough sledding for the rest of TCU’s offense. Redshirt freshman running back Darwin Barlow has helped out the most, with 53 carries for 304 yards and three touchdowns. However, Barlow only had three attempts in TCU’s last game against West Virginia.
Barlow will most likely split carries with freshman running back Kendre Miller, who has 34 carries for 195 rushing yards this season.
TCU’s receiving corps has been struck by multiple injuries and players entering the transfer portal. Kansas can expect to see plenty of junior wide receiver Taye Barber, who leads the Horned Frogs with 30 receptions for 320 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Kansas true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to play in Saturday’s game. After getting nicked up in the blowout loss to Oklahoma, Daniels is back after a couple weeks of practices. Daniels is 72-for-139 for 661 yards and four interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards and a team-high three rushing touchdowns.
One of the biggest struggles for Kansas against Oklahoma was the play of the Jayhawks’ offensive line, which gave up nine sacks to the Sooners. Daniels has been sacked 25 times overall, and the O-line has given up 38 sacks this season — the most in the nation.
Since running back Pooka Williams Jr. opted out of the season in mid-October, Kansas has relied on sophomore Velton Gardner and freshman Daniel Hishaw Jr. to take over the run game. Gardner has recorded 72 carries for 325 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Hishaw has 30 carries for 142 rushing yards and one touchdown this season.
Senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has been Daniels’ go-to option in the passing game this season, with 31 catches for 324 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment is another offensive threat, with 23 catches for 192 yards and a team-high two touchdowns this season.
In order to beat TCU and get its first win of the season, Kansas will need to better protect its quarterback and get into an early offensive rhythm.
Kansas will look to get its first win of the season on Senior Night against TCU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.