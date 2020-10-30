Kansas football is gearing up for a matchup against No. 23 Iowa State Saturday. The Jayhawks have started the season 0-5, which is the worst start to a season since 2015 under former Kansas football coach David Beaty.
Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels and junior quarterback Miles Kendrick are both options to start for Kansas Saturday, although Kansas football coach Les Miles still doesn't want to commit to one starting quarterback.
“I will not ever make a promise of who I’m starting and who I’m not but I can tell you that Jalon [Daniels] has done the things that we needed,” Miles said during a media availability Monday. “But Miles [Kendrick] is continuing to compete, so I’m good there.”
Daniels started against Kansas State last week. While he did not record any passing touchdowns, he ran for two touchdowns, showing how he can be a dual-threat quarterback. Daniels finished 22-for-39 for 207 yards, and also threw an interception.
Kendrick had his first career start against West Virginia on Oct. 17. Kendrick finished 14-for-23 with 95 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
On the other side, Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy has been competing at a high level with 1,074 passing yards and seven total touchdowns this season. Last week in a 24-21 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State, he finished 19-for-34 with 162 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Kansas has failed to achieve 200 yards of total offense in two of its three previous games. If the Jayhawks want to keep pace with the Cyclones, they'll have to get out of that rut Saturday.
Another threat to Kansas’ defense will be Iowa State sophomore running back Breece Hall, who currently leads the nation in rushing yards per game (143.2).
However, the youthful Kansas defensive unit will attempt to give Iowa State’s explosive offense a run for its money.
Freshman cornerback Karon Prunty is leading the Big 12 in pass breakups with six this season. Sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr. also recorded six solo tackles against the Wildcats last week, and has 40 total tackles this season.
Iowa State has won the last five games against Kansas, and nine of the last 10. The Jayhawks will look to redeem themselves at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.