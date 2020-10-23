Kansas football will look to get things going offensively in the Sunflower Showdown against No. 20 Kansas State in Manhattan Saturday.
Kansas football coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday it is possible multiple quarterbacks will play against K-State. Both freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels and senior Thomas MacVittie are still questionable due to injury, and Miles said his staff would assess their situations throughout the practice week.
“We are nicked up there at that position, there’s no question,” Miles said. “[Junior quarterback] Miles Kendrick is healthy and capable. He’s going to be the kind of guy that in time will get it right.”
The Jayhawks will have to improve on a shaky offensive start if they are going to knock off the Wildcats on the road. With star running back Pooka Williams opting out of the season, it will be even harder for the offense to get things going.
So far this season, the Jayhawks are averaging just 15.2 points and 261.2 yards of total offense per game.
"It’s been really hard, but we have to continue to come to work everyday and control what we can control, and that’s our effort,” senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment said.
The Wildcats defensively rank fourth in the Big 12 in points per game (26.3) and are led by senior linebacker Elijah Sullivan, who has tallied 27 tackles and an interception this season. K-State is solid up front, and the secondary currently leads the Big 12 with six interceptions.
However, the Wildcats have also faced offensive woes after losing senior quarterback Skylar Thompson. Last week, the K-State offense scored 21 points against a mediocre TCU defense with freshman Will Howard under center. Howard finished with 117 yards passing and 86 rushing yards.
Kansas’ defense is coming off a much improved performance against West Virginia last week and will look to build on that. The secondary stepped up and delivered a season-high 10 pass breakups and nine tackles for loss.
“There was a lot of action around the ball,” Miles said. “We enjoyed how that defense played, certainly in the first half.”
Kansas has lost its last 11 match-ups against K-State, but still lead in the all-time series 66-45-5. The Jayhawks will face the Wildcats Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
“It’s an opportunity for us to match a very quality football team and play to win,” Miles said. “Our guys are looking forward to it.”