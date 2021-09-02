Kansas football will begin a new era Friday against South Dakota when Lance Leipold will coach his first game for the Jayhawks, who have new and old faces joining the team.
South Dakota went 1-3 during its 2020 campaign, but didn’t play its last four games due to COVID protocols in the second half of their season.
With three quarterbacks vying for the chance to start the first game of the Leipold era, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has yet to decide on the starter.
"We're going to be a game-time decision, I think with that,” Kotelnicki said.
Even with the uncertainty of the starting quarterback, Leipold felt confident with whoever will take the offensive reigns.
“I feel good about it. The competition’s been excellent,” Leipold said. “We’re still striving for consistency, understanding and leadership. I’m confident with all three of those guys when they’re on the field.”
Although Kansas returns many from last year’s squad, they’ll be relying on many new faces, including Buffalo transfer center Mike Novitsky, who said the transition has been near seamless to Lawrence.
“I have enjoyed everything, it has been awesome,” Novitsky said. “When I walked into the locker room for the first time, guys brought me in with open arms. They have been getting to know me, and I have been getting to know them. We got something really special here.”
Novitsky helps bring consistency to a Jayhawks offensive line that has struggled to find consistency over the last few seasons. Novitsky believes that he can help bring a new attitude to the trenches.
“A great attitude, a great work ethic for other people to feed off of and create something that people want to be a part of in the future,” Novitsky said.
Novitsky also believes the entire team’s attitude will improve from last year, and fans should be impressed with the squad’s effort.
“[You’ll see] physical football and great effort,” Novitsky said. “Physicality is a major part to the game of football and just being able to really dominate your opponent physically to give your offense and team the best chance to win. And effort is everything. We have to have great effort when we are out there, and that’s something the coaches preach every day.”
With many young players and newcomers alike, veterans like safety Kenny Logan Jr. have assumed leadership roles.
“We all try to put everyone in position to make plays,” Logan Jr. said. “Me and Ricky [Thomas Jr.] kind of speak up and be the voice for those guys, but they’re coming along and making strides every day to get better by themselves.”
Logan Jr. also said that the Jayhawks will have to look out for anything against South Dakota.
“They are a good team and we are going to have to always execute and do what we do and play football,” Logan Jr. said.
The Jayhawks will face-off with South Dakota this Friday at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.