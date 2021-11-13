Kansas is coming off a tough 35-10 loss against Kansas State in last week’s Sunflower Showdown, a game in which the Jayhawks saw starting redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and backup redshirt senior Miles Kendrick injured. Kendrick’s injury is season-ending, while Bean is stated to be a game-time decision against the Longhorns.

“He’s still day-to-day,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said in a Zoom conference Thursday on Bean’s status. “He was out practicing today, taking reps today, it was good.”

If Bean is unable to play, the Jayhawks will look to sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels. Against K-State, Daniels completed 13/19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. If Daniels starts, it won’t be his first start under center at Kansas as he started a handful of games as a freshman last season.

“I really tip my hat to him,” Coach Lance Leipold said to the media on Tuesday of Daniels. “He’s stayed locked in and prepared, and I think that showed, and I think it shows again this week.”

Texas is coming off a 30-7 loss to Iowa State and now sits at 4-5 on the season with a 2-4 conference record.

On Tuesday, Leipold also touched on their competition, how the Longhorns are a below .500 team, and how the way Kansas prepares doesn’t change.

“Our first nine opponents have won 72% of their games, now our opponents the last three weeks are sub-five hundred,” Leipold said. “That doesn’t mean they’re still not really good football teams, and we know that.”

The Longhorns are led by sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who has notched 1,057 yards in nine games, averaging 144.9 all-purpose yards per game. Robinson, however, is also a game-time decision on Saturday after leaving last week’s game with a stinger.

On Wednesday at player media availability, junior linebacker Rich Miller talked more on preparation for Texas. Miller had a very solid game handling K-State and their star sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn, recording eight tackles and a pass deflection.

“You can’t let the record fool you,” Miller said on the Longhorns. “They got some offensive weapons they can use, and we gotta come with our best game.”

Kansas will be back in action to face Texas in Austin, Texas at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.