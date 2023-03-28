Kansas continues its quest for a WNIT title on March 29 against the Washington Huskies in the Fab Four. The Jayhawks are seeking to return to the WNIT championship for the second time in school history, with the other appearance coming in 2009.
How to watch:
Kansas will host Washington in Allen Fieldhouse on March 29. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Setting the stage:
The Jayhawks have rattled off three consecutive wire-to-wire victories over Missouri, Nebraska and Arkansas.
Kansas, playing some of its best basketball of the season, has been motivated by the opportunity to play in front of the home fans as well as the chance to bring a championship to the program.
“They keep us going when we have the momentum,” senior center Taiyanna Jackson said of the fans. “It’s a big help, and I appreciate everyone for coming out, and I hope you guys continue to come out and support us.”
“It’s a privilege to be one of the teams still playing in the entire country,” senior guard Holly Kersgieter said. “We’re playing, and we’re still playing home games, so we’re pretty grateful.
Kansas and Washington do not have much history, playing only three times in women’s basketball. The Jayhawks are 2-1 all-time against the Huskies, winning the last matchup back in 1996.
Washington at a glance:
Washington has never made it to the Fab Four before, but the Huskies have a history of success in the NCAA Tournament, including a Final Four appearance in 2016.
The Huskies are 19-14 on the season and finished tied for eighth place at 7-11 in Pac-12 Conference play. Washington faced a familiar foe in the Great Eight, taking down Pac-12 rival Oregon 63-59.
Washington is led by its strong defense, holding its opponents to 58.8 points per game this season. The defense has only gotten better in the postseason, with opponents averaging 52.3 points per game during the WNIT.
However, the Huskies struggle to score. Washington is averaging 61.6 points per game this season and struggles shooting from deep at 27% from three. The Huskies are also prone to turnovers, averaging 16.2 turnovers per game on the season.
Players to watch:
No. 14 sophomore forward Dalayah Daniels
Daniels is Washington’s leading scorer at 11.5 points per game, the only Husky averaging double figures on the season. The California transfer pulled down a double-double against Oregon with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
No. 2 junior forward Lauren Schwartz
Schwartz is the Huskies’ third-leading scorer at 8.8 points per game. The All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention has ramped up her play in the WNIT, averaging 10.5 points per game. Against Oregon, Schwartz dropped 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field.
No. 1 senior center Taiyanna Jackson
Jackson tallied her 21st double-double against Arkansas with 21 and 11 rebounds, along with recording her 100th block on the season. The All-Big 12 First-Team member is averaging 15.2 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
No. 13 senior guard Holly Kersgieter
Kersgieter is coming off a season-high 25 points in the Great Eight against Arkansas. The All-Big 12 Honorable Mention is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 31% from three.