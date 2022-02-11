Kansas looks to gain a resume-building win with its upcoming home game against Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.
The Jayhawks lost the first matchup 69-61 on the road on Jan. 19. Kansas has since won five of its last six games, including a 65-47 win at West Virginia on Wednesday, the first win for the Jayhawks in Morgantown since 2013.
Despite coming off a 45-point loss against No. 10 Baylor, the Wildcats come into Allen Fieldhouse with a 17-7 overall record and a 7-5 conference record, a half-game behind the Jayhawks.
“I think we’re two different teams this year. It makes the rivalry more intense, more fun. I think it has a little more attention this year, so it’ll be a really big game tomorrow,” junior guard Holly Kersgieter said on the recent success of both teams heading into the Sunflower Showdown.
Both teams are also projected NCAA Tournament teams, with K-State as a No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport region and Kansas as a No. 11 seed in the Spokane region.
"From my point of view, it's the next game on the schedule but has big implications in terms of positioning for not only the conference tournament but also potential NCAA tournament seeding," coach Brandon Schneider said on the importance of this matchup.
Kansas is surging with four-straight wins in Big 12 Conference play: the longest streak for the Jayhawks since 2009.
"It's a lot of momentum for us and we've been really appreciating it,” Kersgieter said.
Kersgieter is eight points away from reaching 1,000 career points with a chance to reach that milestone Saturday. But despite closing in on that milestone and being the team’s leading scorer this season, Kersgieter is more team-focused than in seasons past.
"I try not to look at it from a numbers standpoint,” Kersgieter said. “Instead of trying to make it about me, I want to bring [the team] with me."
Heading into this edition of the Sunflower Showdown, Schneider said it’s important to dial back emotion.
"In games like this, I think it’s really important to talk about poise and composure,” Schneider said. “You want to play with emotion, but you don't want to be emotional.”
Tipoff for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown is set for 6 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.