The University of Kansas men’s basketball is back on the road to face the University of Kentucky Wildcats in a matchup between the top two winningest programs of all time. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Rupp Arena, streaming on ESPN.
The Jayhawks aim to end a three-game losing streak as the Wildcats look to continue their four-game winning streak. Kentucky also seems to have excelled as the season progresses, taking the appearance of a completely different team on the court.
“This is a different Kentucky team than [the team] that was playing a month ago because they can all shoot,” Self said. “They're gonna have three guys in there that can make threes at all times, and sometimes four, and then you're playing around a big guy that's probably the best big man in the country. At least I believe he's that and certainly the best rebounder in the country.”
The big man and rebounder in question are the Wildcats' senior forward, Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages 16.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.
Tshiebwe gave Kansas problems last season too, when he contributed 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals in the 80-62 win over Kansas.
Even with Tshiebwe posing a large threat, he can't be credited with all of the team's victories, as Kentucky is capable of finding other players to provide answers during games.
“It's a situation you want to slow him down, but you also don't want to give him so much attention and let other guys have some freedom that maybe allowed them to have really big games too, and they're capable at all spots,” Self said.
These situations show just how good Kentucky's head coach John Calipari is at leading his teams, and they’ll make it a challenge until the end.
“I've always thought this with Cal’s [Calipari’s] teams,” Self said. “I've always thought they made you beat them when you play them. I never thought they helped you at all, and they're not going to help this year.”
There won’t be any opportunities just handed to the Jayhawks, so they’ll need to be ready to compete when Saturday rolls around.
“We're going to have to go play,” Self said. “We're not going to get a ton of easy opportunities, just like I hope they don't think that. You're going to have to earn what you get when you play Kentucky.”