No. 8 Kansas men's basketball is back at home looking to rebound after a close 79-76 loss to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns.
Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot says the team has not spent much time mulling over the loss to the Longhorns, with the focus geared towards Oklahoma.
“It’s a loss, you’ve got to learn from it,'' Lightfoot said. “You watch film on it, and you got to move on to the next one. We've been looking into Oklahoma and trying to figure out what we had to do to make sure we're successful against them. So I think it is what it is and move on.”
With the success senior guard Ochai Agbaji has had throughout the season, getting him better looks will be crucial, especially after Texas held him to only 11 points.
“Last time, they did a good job guarding Och [Agbaji] for a portion of the game,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve got to make sure that we can get him up and get him better looks at the rim, whether that'd be screening his man, stuff like that.”
Leading Oklahoma’s success is senior guard Umoja Gibson. Playing and starting in all 24 games this season, he averages 12.8 points per game, and is one player that head coach Bill Self will be keeping an eye on.
“I see him [Gibson] more as being a complete player,” Self said. “You know, he's driving the ball better, and certainly he doesn’t need any time to get it off. He can play off his shot fake as well as anybody, but he's a dangerous shooter.”
Gibson is coming off a 30-point game against Texas Tech. Lightfoot understands that he’s capable of doing it again, meaning it’ll need to be a team effort to lock Gibson down.
“It's a team thing,” Lightfoot said. “I got to make sure that you understand that this guy is capable of having 30, and he's done it, so we got to make sure we don't let him do that.”
Kansas is 106-15 following a loss under Self, including 3-0 this year. The Jayhawks are also 51-7 all-time against the Sooners when playing inside Allen Fieldhouse.
Tip-off between No. 8 Kansas and Oklahoma is set for 12 p.m. this Saturday with live broadcast available on CBS.