After having a bye last week, Kansas football returns to David Booth Memorial Stadium to face off with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the homecoming game.

Most recently, the Jayhawks were decimated by Iowa State 59-7 on Oct. 2 with Kansas unable to find any consistency on either side of the ball, putting them at 1-4 on the season. Texas Tech didn’t have a bye last week and lost in a shootout to TCU 52-31, putting their record at 4-2.

To say that the Jayhawks have struggled on both sides of the ball may even be an understatement. So far this season, the offense is only averaging 17.2 points per game, despite averaging over 330 yards per game. The defense isn’t performing much better, allowing an average of 43.8 points per game and allowing over 493 yards per game.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland knows that Kansas will have to be mindful of Texas Tech’s passing game, which is averaging over 300 yards in the air per game.

“They chuck the ball down the field, a lot,” Borland said. “They’re not afraid to put it up there, and it’s been successful. We’ve got to be able to contain that element a little bit and stay on top of guys on the back end.”

Borland went on to emphasize how important getting pressure on the quarterback will be to prevent downfield throws.

“To drop back and heave it that far, you typically need time to throw. We need to get to the quarterback a little bit faster...It’ll be a heck of a challenge for us.”

Coach Lance Leipold expects a challenge from the Red Raiders due to their ability to change things up at a moment’s notice.

“[They’re] very multiple in what they do and the looks they give you on both sides of the ball,” Leipold said. “That’ll be the challenge, especially on their defense, in what they give you...They’ve also been explosive in the air and on the ground. Another huge challenge for us.”

The two will face off Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.