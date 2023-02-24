How to watch: Saturday’s game versus West Virginia takes place in Allen Fieldhouse at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
What’s at stake?
The Mountaineers, who sit in the “last four byes” category of ESPN’s Bracketology, can pretty much clinch their spot in the NCAA Tournament with a win. While winning in Allen Fieldhouse isn’t an easy task, it certainly isn’t impossible.
West Virginia’s resume won’t get worse even with a loss. Expect to see a loose, playing-to-win Mountaineers team.
For Kansas, they look to hold serve in the Big 12 Conference race. Texas, who they’re tied with at the top, has a tougher game as they go on the road against Baylor. The Jayhawks are also trying everything to get themselves the No.1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, and likely won’t see that happen with a home loss to West Virginia.
Rematch of Jan. 7 game:
All five of the Kansas starters scored in double figures as they got out to an early lead and kept West Virginia away. Freshman guard Gradey Dick shot 4-for-6 from deep and was the kickstart that the Jayhawks needed in the 76-62 win.
Who to watch for:
Erik Stevenson, fifth-year guard, West Virginia:
Stevenson shoots the most out of anyone in West Virginia for a good reason. He comes into this game after a 27-point performance versus Texas Tech and a 23-point showing against Oklahoma State.
He’ll look to stay hot against the Jayhawks, as he didn’t play well the first time. He went 4-for-19 from the field and never got it going.
“I’d like to think we defended him decently, but I’ve seen him take the same shots that he missed against us and go nine of 14,” head coach Bill Self said.
Three-point shooters, Kansas
Freshman guard Gradey Dick was the only one who made a three against TCU earlier this week. While it was enough for the Jayhawks to win, they’ll want and need more production from deep. Like Stevenson in the first game between Kansas and West Virginia, the Jayhawks got the looks and couldn’t knock them down.
Sophomore forward KJ Adams also was forced to launch one as the shot clock expired, which is less than ideal for the player that has only shot two all year.
The Jayhawks look to find success from range and contain Stevenson Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.