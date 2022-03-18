After No. 1 Kansas men’s basketball dominated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56 in the first round of the NCAA tournament, the Jayhawks now aim their focus towards the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays in the Round of 32.
Creighton will be without starting sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner after he suffered an injury in the team's previous game against San Diego State, bringing some changes to the scouting report for Kansas.
“We try to say, okay, let's watch some tape when he didn't play and see what they did differently,” coach Bill Self said. “He played 30 minutes a game, and he played in every game this year. So there aren't a lot of opportunities to do that.”
Sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu believes that Creighton will play even harder against Kansas.
“They're going to play hard for him [Kalkbrenner],” Yesufu said. “You know they're going to try to get the win for him, so we have to be prepared for that. They're going to come out even harder than they did yesterday because, you know, we're always going to have that target.“
Kansas won 73-72 the last time these two teams played, back on December 8, 2020. It went down to the wire, as redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson remembers.
“They're a really good team that's well coached,” Wilson said. “Last year, it went down to the very last shot. They ended up missing the free throw for us to win by one, and it was a battle throughout the entire game.”
Wilson also believes that Creighton will give Kansas a tough game, even with new faces in the program.
“I know there's a couple new faces for their team,” Wilson said. “They're always going to have the same chip that they did last year, and also the same coach. So it's always going to be a tough game with them.”
With the tough matchup that Creighton brings and Kalkbrenner being out for the game, Self isn’t planning to change his preparations and still expects senior forward KeyShawn Feazell to fill in.
“We will prepare that they will run the same stuff,” Self said. “We have no idea what they'll run if they don't. We may prepare that they may play a different lineup and maybe slide guys up a spot to play smaller or something like that.”