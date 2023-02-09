How to watch: No. 9 Kansas travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is set for noon on CBS.
Following their high-energy 88-80 win over Texas, the Jayhawks look to continue where they left off on the road as they’ll take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
According to redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr., head coach Bill Self has emphasized having high energy all season.
“That’s big on our team. Coach has been emphasizing our energy level,” redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar said. “When we’re turnt up, we can play with the best of them.”
With a noon tip-off, there will be a different approach to bringing the energy, as it’s an earlier start time than usual.
“Just knowing what we're playing for, pretty much,” McCullar said. “We gotta win these games. We’ve got to get up, get moving and get prepared and lock in early, and just bring the energy.”
The last time Kansas and Oklahoma met, it went down to the wire. Kansas would end up scraping by with a 79-75 win, coming back from being down by 10 with 5:19 left in the game.
“I'm sure they only lost a couple games by a couple points in the Big 12. Top to bottom, the league is stacked,” McCullar said. “We were down quite a bit to them, had to reel them in late. They're a great team.”
Senior guard Grant Sherfield leads the Sooners offensively, averaging 16.8 points per game. In the last meeting against Kansas, he led the way with 25 points and will be a player that the Jayhawks need to guard better.
“We didn't do a good job on him the first time… he scored three points from behind the arc, and he still gets 25,” Self said. “He's a guy that can go get his own, and he got his shoulders past us… there's a lot of things that he did really well in the first game that we got to be much better at this game.”
Oklahoma heads into this game after an 82-72 loss to Baylor but showed flashes that impressed Self.
“I thought they were impressive last night,” Self said. “I thought they played well against Baylor and had opportunities in that three to five-point range late to make one play to really put a lot of game pressure on it, and a breakaway layup turns into a layup for Baylor.”
Kansas seeks its fifth-consecutive win over the Sooners and holds a 113-45 all-time series lead.