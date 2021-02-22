Kansas men’s basketball is looking for its sixth consecutive win as the Jayhawks travel to Austin, Texas to face No. 14 Texas on Tuesday.
After going 3-5 in January, the Jayhawks have rebounded impressively and are looking to avenge their losses in the last week of the regular season.
“We’ve had rough January’s and February’s before, but we’ve never had anything like that,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a media availability Monday.
Texas handed Kansas its worst home loss in the Bill Self era on Jan. 2 in an 84-59 blowout at Allen Fieldhouse.
“They left our building pretty happy last time,” Self said.
Kansas’ offense struggled from the perimeter the last time, going just 3-for-23 from beyond the arc, compared to a 30-for-61 mark for the Longhorns.
Texas is coming off an 84-82 home loss to West Virginia on Saturday, in which the Longhorns blew a 19-point lead.
“They’re very talented, they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday and we know they’ll come ready to play,” Self said.
In Kansas' home win over No. 18 Texas Tech Saturday, junior forward David McCormack made significant contributions in the paint, as the Jayhawks led throughout.
“I don’t think we did much to help him [McCormack]," Self said. "I would think there should be extra motivation for everyone as a team.”
In the latest AP Top 25 poll, Kansas moved up to the No. 17 spot, while Texas dropped two spots to No. 14.
“I think we’re all focused right now on getting back to what we need to do," sophomore guard Christian Braun said.
Playmakers like Braun will need to step up and produce tomorrow for Kansas to give McCormack some relief.
Kansas will face Texas on the road in Austin on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.